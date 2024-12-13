Body of ‘foreign woman’ is found torched in a car in Mijas: Police open investigation

FIREFIGHTERS have found the torched body of a ‘foreign woman’ in a car in Mijas.

A torched body has been found by firefighters on a Mijas finca reportedly belonging to the victim.

Guardia Civil investigators suspect the body is female, though this is yet to be confirmed by an autopsy.

It is thought the incident took place just after nine last night, when emergency services received various calls about a vehicle fire.

A witness stated they saw the car fall from a height before bursting into flames.

Firefighters and Guardia Civil agents were immediately on the scene but it was too late to save the person inside the ‘completely calcified’ car.

The make of the vehicle has yet to be identified but it is thought to be the same that the owner of the finca drove.

DNA testing and an autopsy will soon confirm the identity of the deceased, but they are suspected to be a foreign woman between 50-60 years old.

Investigators will also look into whether it was an accident and check for any suspicious circumstances.