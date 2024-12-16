16 Dec, 2024
16 Dec, 2024 @ 18:00
Farmers take to streets of Madrid over fears of cheap imports from new EU-Latin America deal

by
Farmers angry about flood of cheap imports from new Latin America deal stage protest in Madrid

FARMERS protested in Madrid on Monday about cheap imports flooding into Spain after a recent tariff deal between the European Union and five Latin American countries.

They fear the agreement will impact not just on them but colleagues right across the EU.

The demonstration was organised by the Asaja and COAG unions with farmers gathering outside the Agriculture Ministry building in the Spanish capital.

MONDAY DEMO, MADRID

The EU deal was concluded with the members of Mercosur(Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia) on December 6.

It was been described as ‘ground-breaking’ agreement to increase bilateral trade and investment while lowering tariff and non-tariff trade barriers, notably for small and medium-sized enterprises like farms.

The unions have voiced their concern that the agreement would create inequality of opportunity in Spain’s agricultural sector.

They say production costs in Mercosur countries are far less than that of Spain, and importing the products could have a significant impact on both Spanish and European farmers.

The deal will result in ‘irreparable’ losses in Spain and the closure of businesses, the unions claim.

Jordi Vidal, beef producer and spokesman for Young Farmers and Farmers of Catalunya, said: “They have sold us out and tied a hand behind our backs.’

Vidal believes that no one is going to check or guarantee whether meat from Mercosur countries is treated with products prohibited within the EU.

He also called for ‘environmental tariffs’ to ‘meet standards’.

Malaga farmer Santiago Sanchez commented: “Mercosur is taking us onto the streets, because they will be unfair competition.”

He called on a level playing field with rules applied in Spain and EU being imposed in other countries.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

