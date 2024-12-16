IN PICS: Dramatic rescue of horse who fell over three metres into underground silo in Spain

A VALENCIA fire crew used a crane to rescue a horse that had fallen three-and-a-half metres into an underground silo.

It was a happy ending for the animal and its worried owner after the Saturday evening incident in the Chiva area.

The horse was trapped in a small space after the roof of the storage bunker caved in when it trotted onto it.

Firefighters deployed a special crane and harness in an operation that required skill to ensure the animal did not suffer.

It was safely hoisted out and an initial examination showed it fortunately suffered no serious injuries in spite of the large fall.