Spain is home to the most beautiful town in the WORLD, according to global tourism body – but have YOU visited it yet?

A CATALAN village has been branded as the ‘most beautiful town in the world’ according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

The two villages of Rupit and Pruit- an hour’s drive from Barcelona- were united under the official name of Rupit i Pruit in 1977.

The municipality has less than three hundred inhabitants, but it still preserves a thousand-year-old history.

NARROW RUPIT ALLEYWAY(Pixabay image)

It boasts many well-preserved buildings dating back to the 17th century and is surrounded by natural beauty, located in the heart of the Collsacabra Space of Natural Interest.

Away from the village itself, there are many lush forests, caves, prehistoric tombs, waterfalls, and cliffs to enjoy.

This area spreads out across the Montdois Plain, to the left of the Ter Valley, which is famous for Aiats Plain and its surrounding sheer cliffs.

The Rupit or Sallent River is a tributary of the Ter and provides the town with water, while the Torrent del Gravet also ends here.

Rupit i Pruit’s economy depends on tourism and it has plenty of accommodation and shops.

RUPIT MILL(Pixabay image)

Farming is important to the town, particularly pigs and cows, while agriculture is mainly limited to the small-scale farming of cereals, fodder and potatoes.

The town originally grew up around the castle, which was constructed in 1000 and replaced one that originally stood in Sant Joan de Fabregues.

The paved streets and stone houses take you back in time and it boasts a wooden suspension bridge which can only support 10 people at a time.