9 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Oct, 2024 @ 18:00
1 min read

This is the most beautiful town in Spain’s Valencia, according to new poll

by
This is the most beautiful town in Spain's Valencia, according to new poll

SERRA at the heart of the Sierra de Calderona Natural Park has won an online vote as the most beautiful town in the Valencian Community.

It saw off competition from 29 rivals to top the standings in the vote hosted by the España Turismo app.

Located on the southern slope of the mountain, Serra with a population of over 3,600 people has a network of steep and winding streets.

READ MORE:

VIEW OF SERRA

Though its economy is mainly based on agriculture, tourism has blossomed in recent years attracting visitors during the summer from Valencia City and other parts of the region.

Serra mayor, Alicia Tuson, said: “This recognition encourages us to continue working to publicise, promote and position our town as an inland tourist municipality.”

Voters praised the town’s rich cultural and natural heritage, as well as the warmth shown to visitors by residents.

“Serra has a lot to offer tourists,” Alicia Tuson added.

“Our goal is to continue working to improve tourist services and to make known all the possibilities that our municipality offers.”

Over 18,000 people cast votes in the contest with Ayora, Cervera del Maestre and Ademuz, coming behind Serra.

All four towns will now go forward to the national stage of the España Turismo competition.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Travel chaos in Spain: Dozens of flights are cancelled and roads and train tracks are blocked by fallen trees as Storm Kirk batters the country

Latest from National News

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Dead 15-metre whale and dolphins wash up on shores of Spain during brutal Storm Kirk

THE corpse of a 15-metre whale has washed up on

Watch: Spanish reporter is almost blown away by Storm Kirk as she struggles to give live update amid hurricane force winds of 205km/hr

THIS is the moment a dedicated journalist struggled to give