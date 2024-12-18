18 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Dec, 2024 @ 11:34
··
1 min read

What is El Gordo? Spain’s national Christmas lottery takes place this weekend

by
What is El Gordo? Spain’s national Christmas lottery takes place this weekend
EL GORDO WINNERS, BARCELONA, 2023

SPAIN will be holding its breath this Sunday morning as numbers are drawn for the festive lottery El Gordo(the Fat One).

It’s the world’s second-longest continuously running lottery and takes place every year on December 22.

It started in Cadiz in 1812 as a way of funding Spanish troops fighting Napoleon’s army.

READ MORE:

What is El Gordo? Spain’s national Christmas lottery takes place this weekend
CHILDREN SING THE DRAWN NUMBERS

During the Civil War the draw was held in Valencia after the Republicans were forced to relocate their capital from Madrid.

After the overthrow of the Republican government the lottery continued uninterrupted under the Franco regime.

Tickets for El Gordo are sold at official Lottery shops, as well as bars, restaurants, shops or online.

The draw takes place at the Teatro Real in Madrid and will be screened live on TVE1.

At 9.00 am children from a Madrid school start singing out the five-digit numbers for 1,807 prizes in a mammoth session that takes up to four hours.

El Gordo attracts a big flurry of interest with an estimated 70% of people aged 18 and over buying a ticket.

One of its major appeals is that a ticket-holder has a one in 100,000 chance of winning something compared to remote chance of netting a single jackpot in Euromillions draws.

In Spain hundreds of people can each win the maximum €400,000 El Gordo prize.

The second prize is €125,000 and the third is €50,000.

There are also two fourth place prizes of €20,000, followed by eight fifth prizes €6,000, while 1,794 people will win €100.

The ticketing system works as follows:

  • Since 2020, each 5-digit number or numero is divided into 172 series.
  • A ticket or billete buys one these series, which cost €200 each.
  • Because the cost of billete is high, they are each divided into 10 decimos costing €20 each.

When a 5-digit number is named as the winner of El Gordo, this means that each billete is awarded €4 million.

Because there could be hundreds of billetes with the same winning 5-digit number, Spain’s state owned Loterías y Apuestas del Estado sets aside €720 million to pay up to 172 billetes their €4 million each.

If you have a decimo of one of the winning billetes, you are awarded 10% of the €4 million El Gordo prize, or €400,000.

The nature of El Gordo means that members of the same family, community, workplace, sports team, association, bars, shops and restaurants often buy decimos of the same 5-digit number and so each win €400,000.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain prepares to fine Airbnb for ‘allowing illegal tourist flats’ on its platform
Previous Story

Spain prepares to fine Airbnb for ‘allowing illegal tourist flats’ on its platform

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga del Mar Menor - € 430
Next Story

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga del Mar Menor – € 430,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Man planning to steal from marijuana farm villa is shot dead in expat area of Costa Blanca

Man planning to steal from marijuana farm villa is shot dead in expat area of Costa Blanca

A LITHUANIAN man was gunned down at the front door

Confusion in Spain at Fifa awards ceremony: Gibraltar votes for Rodri and Carvajal – who both led ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’ chants 

OBSERVERS in Spain have been left confused at how Gibraltar’s