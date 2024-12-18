18 Dec, 2024
18 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga del Mar Menor – € 430,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga del Mar Menor - € 430

Apartment

La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 430,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga del Mar Menor - € 430,000

LOCATION: Front line to the Mediterranean. It is located in the Urbanization Babylon next to Las Sirenas, surrounded by all services. Shops, restaurants and bars are all close by. The shores and sandy beaches of the Mediterranean are on the doorstep. Murcia International airport is around 35 minutes away, and the historical city of Cartagena 25 minutes. The world famous La Manga Club with its 3 championship golf courses is less than a 10 minute drive. DESCRIPTION: A beautiful apartment in La Manga del Mar Menor fitted out to a luxurious standard. The house is 120 m2 and has 3 bedrooms, 2… See full property details

