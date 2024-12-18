Panic in Spanish nightclub after ‘pepper spray attack’: Several injured and three people arrested

THREE arrests were made after a chaotic stampede was triggered by pepper spray being released into a Sevilla nightclub.

The incident, which occurred on a busy Saturday night at the venue in full swing around 4am in Los Palacios on November 10, left several people injured in the chaos.

According to a statement from the Guardia Civil, the packed venue was plunged into turmoil after an irritant spray was released, causing severe eye irritation, difficulty breathing, and nausea, with one individual fainting.

A stampede was caused in a Sevilla nightclub after patrons sprays pepper spray. Image by David Mark from Pixabay

The panic quickly escalated, leading to a rush to the exit doors which resulted in a stampede and mass pile ups.

Investigators from the Los Palacios Guardia Civil launched an inquiry into the events, interviewing witnesses, customers, and staff from the nightclub.

This collaboration helped them identify the perpetrators, who were later arrested.

The suspects include one adult and two minors, who are facing charges of public disorder resulting in injuries.

The nightclub is also facing financial liabilities from the injuries sustained by customers as they scrambled to escape the crowded venue.

The venue remains under scrutiny as investigators piece together the full extent of the events.