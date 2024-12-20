2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Itrabo with pool garage – € 149,000

Finca/Country House Itrabo, Granada 2 beds 1 baths € 149,000

This house is in excellent condition offers peace and quiet in the midst of nature. It is situated just few minutes from the beach and from the village of Itrabo. With concrete access to the property by a narrow two way lane, easy to drive with crossover, high vehicles or 4×4. With a rustic design, the property is completely outside and due to its west facing position it receives plenty of light from morning to sunset. It has two bedrooms and an open plan kitchen that opens into the living room where a fireplace adds warmth and charm in the colder months. Bathroom with shower. Outside there… See full property details