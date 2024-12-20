Teulada Moraira on Spain’s Costa Blanca To Celebrate Christmas Market on December 21st and 22nd

Teulada Moraira is gearing up for its much-anticipated Christmas Market, set to take place on December 21st and 22nd, 2024.

Organised by the Teulada Town Council through the Department of Markets and General Services, headed by Mari Cantó, the market promises to be a festive event for all ages.

This year’s market will be particularly special, as it coincides with its 40th anniversary. The market will be held in the heart of Teulada, along Santa Catalina Avenue and Constitution Square, and will run from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day. Visitors can expect a lively atmosphere with stalls decorated in festive Christmas motifs, offering a wide range of typical seasonal products and family-friendly activities.

The program for the Teulada Moraira Christmas Market 2024 is as follows:

Saturday, December 21st

10:00 AM: Inauguration and opening of the Christmas Market

12:00 PM: Puppet theater performance

10:30 AM to 2:00 PM: Crafts workshop and pinecone painting

1:30 PM: Puppet theater performance

4:00 PM to 6:00 PM: Christmas sweets workshop

6:00 PM: Closing of the Christmas Market

Throughout the day, from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, children can enjoy a special area with trampolines, archery, and board games.

Sunday, December 22nd

10:00 AM: Opening of the Christmas Market

10:30 AM to 2:00 PM: Christmas workshops

11:00 AM: Concert by the Youth Band of the Agrupación Musical Cultural de Teulada

12:00 PM: Visit from Santa Claus

4:00 PM to 6:00 PM: Christmas workshops

6:00 PM: Closing of the Christmas Market

As in previous years, local associations, merchants, and individuals will participate in the market, contributing donations to the Red Cross before occupying their stalls.

Mari Cantó, the Councillor for Markets and General Services, emphasized that “the Christmas Market is a space for the whole family. Children and young people can participate in Christmas sweets and decoration workshops, while adults can shop for last-minute gifts and enjoy the excellent gastronomic offerings.”

She also encouraged everyone to visit the market and enjoy the festive atmosphere: “It’s the perfect time to share the magic of Christmas with family and friends.”

Teulada Moraira’s Christmas Market promises to be a weekend full of holiday spirit, bringing the community together to celebrate this special time of year.