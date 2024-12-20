Caravanning Alicante: Spain’s unmissable fair for all things caravanning is all set for Alicante

IT’S finally here! The great caravanning family is coming together once again for the most important event in the Levante region. Caravanning Alicante is back!

And this year, it’s bigger and better than ever, packed with exciting new developments, thanks to the booming caravanning sector. Get ready for the 32nd edition of Spain’s second-largest caravanning fair, taking place from February 7-9 and February 14-16. Caravanning Alicante welcomes you with open arms to dive into the fascinating world of mobile living.

As always, the event will be held at Fira Alacant (IFA), located at Km 731 of the N340 in Elche, just a stone’s throw from Alicante airport and Torrellano train station.

What to Expect:

With over 60 exhibitors, you’ll find the latest innovations in motorhomes, caravans, campers, mobile homes, and everything you need to embrace the nomadic lifestyle. From new and pre-owned vehicles to rentals, accessories, spare parts, and energy solutions – this is the one-stop shop for everything you need to equip your home on wheels.

If you’ve been dreaming of travelling sustainably and freely, this is the event you can’t afford to miss!

Why visit Caravanning Alicante?

Save time and money: Meet the top industry suppliers all in one place and take advantage of exclusive deals.

Discover the latest trends: Explore cutting-edge technology, design, and sustainability innovations for your travels.

Get inspired: Browse through a wide variety of models and configurations to find the perfect caravan or motorhome for your needs.

Enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere: Bring the whole family! Recharge with delicious bites at the food trucks or café, and stroll through the market area featuring stands from campsites and other home, food, and lifestyle products. Meet fellow caravanning enthusiasts, swap stories, and discover new travel destinations.

Don’t miss out!

Discounted advance tickets are available on our website www.caravaning-alicante.es or at the event ticket booth. Children under 12 get in free!

Come and be part of the caravanning revolution!