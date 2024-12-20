20 Dec, 2024
20 Dec, 2024 @ 12:00
Train between Estepona, Marbella and Malaga would be used 125,000 times per day, study finds  

by
Renfe strike is called off: Railway company agrees deal with 15,000 workers after threat of walkouts across Spain saw 1,500 trains cancelled

A MAXIMAL Costa del Sol train running from Nerja to Algeciras would serve 166,000 trips a day – or 60.4 million a year, according to a new study.

Fresh data released by Spain’s Ministry of Transport reveals that even a more modest train line running between Malaga and Estepona could serve up to 125,600 daily passengers on the 81km stretch – or 46 million journeys a year.

The most viable section appears to be the Malaga to Fuengirola route, which could capture 70,000 daily journeys – a significant increase from the current commuter train service, which handled 16 million passengers in 2023.

READ MORE: Costa del Sol train latest: Regional and local leaders meet today to begin thrashing out long-awaited project 

A new study has indicated that a Costa del Sol train from Algeciras to Nerja could capture 166,000 passengers a day

The 51km extension from Fuengirola to Estepona, where no rail infrastructure currently exists, shows strong potential with projected daily ridership of 55,615 passengers or 20.3 million a year.

However, the ministry’s analysis highlights varying challenges across different sections. 

While the Malaga to Fuengirola and Fuengirola to Estepona segments meet high-capacity requirements, handling over 4,000 passengers per hour during peak times, the outer sections to Nerja and Algeciras would see less demand and fall below optimal capacity thresholds.

READ MORE: Railway worker in Spain ‘purposefully derailed a train’ that was ‘moments away from causing a disaster’ in Madrid

The technical assessment also potential speed capabilities for each stretch, with all sections capable of maintaining speeds between 25 and 50kmh. 

Yet, the segments connecting Nerja-Malaga and Estepona-Algeciras will require ‘significant complementary measures’ to make them worthwhile.

The project, which has been long-demanded by coastal residents, is awaiting a full feasibility study, which has already been ordered and must be commissioned before the year’s end.

READ MORE: Costa del Sol train from Malaga to Algeciras inches forward: Two ‘working groups’ of costa power brokers announced

The study, expected within two years, will determine if the €1 billion project can proceed.

For now, the Ministry remains optimistic, with Transport Minister Oscar Puente stating: “It’s possible, and we will do it.”

The announcement comes as welcome news for the region’s growing population, with the already-existing Malaga-Fuengirola corridor alone serving more than 818,000 residents. 

The railway proposal is divided into four key segments:

  • Malaga-Fuengirola (30 km): Expected to generate 70,000 daily trips, equivalent to 25.5 million annually, this stretch shows the highest potential, surpassing the existing Cercanías commuter line’s 2023 figures by over 50%.
  • Fuengirola-Estepona (51 km): With no existing rail infrastructure, this segment could serve 55,615 trips per day, or 20.3 million annually, representing 16% of the area’s daily mobility.
  • Nerja-Malaga (52 km): Anticipated to generate 26,763 daily trips, amounting to 18% of the zone’s travel demand.
  • Estepona-Algeciras (50 km): The least trafficked section, it is projected to attract 13,387 daily trips, covering 12% of local mobility.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

