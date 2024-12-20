Train between Estepona, Marbella and Malaga would be used 125,000 times per day, study finds  

A MAXIMAL Costa del Sol train running from Nerja to Algeciras would serve 166,000 trips a day – or 60.4 million a year, according to a new study.

Fresh data released by Spain’s Ministry of Transport reveals that even a more modest train line running between Malaga and Estepona could serve up to 125,600 daily passengers on the 81km stretch – or 46 million journeys a year.

The most viable section appears to be the Malaga to Fuengirola route, which could capture 70,000 daily journeys – a significant increase from the current commuter train service, which handled 16 million passengers in 2023.

The 51km extension from Fuengirola to Estepona, where no rail infrastructure currently exists, shows strong potential with projected daily ridership of 55,615 passengers or 20.3 million a year.

However, the ministry’s analysis highlights varying challenges across different sections.

While the Malaga to Fuengirola and Fuengirola to Estepona segments meet high-capacity requirements, handling over 4,000 passengers per hour during peak times, the outer sections to Nerja and Algeciras would see less demand and fall below optimal capacity thresholds.

The technical assessment also potential speed capabilities for each stretch, with all sections capable of maintaining speeds between 25 and 50kmh.

Yet, the segments connecting Nerja-Malaga and Estepona-Algeciras will require ‘significant complementary measures’ to make them worthwhile.

The project, which has been long-demanded by coastal residents, is awaiting a full feasibility study, which has already been ordered and must be commissioned before the year’s end.

The study, expected within two years, will determine if the €1 billion project can proceed.

For now, the Ministry remains optimistic, with Transport Minister Oscar Puente stating: “It’s possible, and we will do it.”

The announcement comes as welcome news for the region’s growing population, with the already-existing Malaga-Fuengirola corridor alone serving more than 818,000 residents.

The railway proposal is divided into four key segments: