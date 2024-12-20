Don’t miss: This ‘Magical Lunch with Santa’ in Marbella is the perfect family outing this weekend

SEARCHING for a festive event for the kids in Marbella this weekend?

Look no further than the family-friendly Jacks Smokehouse in Puerto Banus.

The popular venue is putting on its Magical Lunch with Santa on Sunday, December 22.

The restaurant explains: “Join us on December 22 at 2pm for a magical Lunch with Santa at Jack’s Smokehouse!

“Gather the family for a festive afternoon filled with delicious food, holiday cheer, and Santa himself, all against the stunning backdrop of Puerto Banus’s port views.”

Click on this link here to make your booking.

Jacks Smokehouse offers ‘an authentic BBQ experience within a contemporary setting.’

Its website explains: “Here you will find a mouth-watering selection of cured and dry-aged meats that are lightly seasoned and slow cooked in smoked wooden fire pits by our pitmasters to create the very best tender BBQ flavour.

“The beautiful central bar takes you straight to the Upper East Side; here our mixologists create a variety of throwback tipples and beautifully crafted cocktails in a sleek setting.”

?