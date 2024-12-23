4 bedroom Villa for sale in Castell-Platja d'Aro with pool garage – € 795,000

Villa Castell-Platja d'Aro, Girona 4 beds 3 baths € 795,000

(REF 0139ES) Platja d'Aro a stunning villa with sea view and elegant features Bedrooms: 4 – Bathrooms: 3 (2 Full, 1 Partial) Construction: 316 m² – Plot: 928 m2 His beautiful villa is located in a quiet and pleasant residential area. Built in 2007, the house stands on a plot of 928 m², surrounded by a meticulously maintained garden with a swimming pool and stunning sea views. The exterior of the villa boasts a large swimming pool, ideal for relaxation and enjoying the beautiful weather. The spacious porch offers a perfect setting for outdoor dining and leisure, seamlessly connecting…