Tragedy in Barcelona: Body of baby is found dumped in a bin just days before Christmas

THE body of a baby has been found in Barcelona dumped in a rubbish bin just days before Christmas festivities.

Last night a baby’s body was found in a bin in Cubelles, Barcelona, prompting an investigation by Mossos d’Esquadra agents.

It was found at around 11pm last night, Sunday December 22.

Officers from the Vilanova i la Geltru station quickly arrived on the scene, as well as medical officials.

The baby’s death was certified and Sant Feliu de Llobregat’s Criminal Investigation Department (DIC) opened a case to identify the cause.