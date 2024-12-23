23 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Dec, 2024 @ 12:30
··
1 min read

Tragedy in Barcelona: Body of baby is found dumped in a bin just days before Christmas

by

THE body of a baby has been found in Barcelona dumped in a rubbish bin just days before Christmas festivities. 

Last night a baby’s body was found in a bin in Cubelles, Barcelona, prompting an investigation by Mossos d’Esquadra agents. 

It was found at around 11pm last night, Sunday December 22.

Officers from the Vilanova i la Geltru station quickly arrived on the scene, as well as medical officials.

The baby’s death was certified and Sant Feliu de Llobregat’s Criminal Investigation Department (DIC) opened a case to identify the cause.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Castell-Platja d'Aro with pool garage - € 795
Previous Story

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Castell-Platja d'Aro with pool garage – € 795,000

Next Story

Second British woman vanishes from Tenerife: Mother-of-four’s last phone call with her family ‘cut off’

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

An IT Christmas tale: Debugging through the snow – the IT holiday hustle

THE holiday season may be merry and bright, but for

This is the most beautiful province in Spain for 2025 after it dominated the ‘pueblos mas bonitos’ list

SPAIN’s early list of the country’s most beautiful pueblos has