Second British woman vanishes from Tenerife: Mother-of-four’s last phone call with her family ‘cut off’

FEARS are growing for a British woman who disappeared in Tenerife during a night out at the weekend.

Abbie Hulse (pictured above left), 36, was last seen in the resort of Playa Las Americas at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

It comes as another British woman named Steph (pictured above right), 28, continues to be missing on the holiday island.

According to local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife, Abbie was enjoying an evening out with her son on Saturday when they ‘lost sight with each other.’

In a statement it added: “She was earlier at Waxy O’Sheas Irish bar but left to head towards Veronica’s in Playa Las Americas

“Abbie is on holiday for a week, staying in Fanabe with her parents and her four children.

“She called her family at 2.30pm on Sunday 22nd December to say she would be home soon. The call cut off and the family have since been unable to contact her.

“Police aren’t taking it seriously and won’t report her as a missing person until 9am on Monday.

“She was wearing leopard print flared trousers and a black crop top, and her hair is nw shorter than in the photos.”

Meanwhile, Steph, 28, has not been seen since December 18, when she left her hotel following a ‘disagreement’ with family members she was travelling with.

According to local orangisation Missing Persons Tenerife, she then failed to board her flight home to Birmingham.

In a statement the organisation said: “Steph has been missing from Playa Las Americas since Wednesday December 18, where she was staying with other family members.

“She left the hotel accommodation after a family disagreement and has not returned there. She also failed to board her flight home to Birmingham.

“She did not take her phone with her and has not been heard from since. Her family are very concerned for her safety.

“This has been reported to the UK police and a local report will be made as soon as a family member is able to do so.”

It added: “She is 5ft9 with fair hair and very light skin. She has a small suitcase and fluffy cream-coloured purse.”

If you have seen Abbie or Steph or think you know where they are, contact tips@theolivepress.es or enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.