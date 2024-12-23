23 Dec, 2024
23 Dec, 2024 @ 13:00
This is the most beautiful province in Spain for 2025 after it dominated the ‘pueblos mas bonitos’ list

Encuadre-y-composición-en-la-fotografía-el-punto-de-interés, ferran-mallol, fotografo-zaragoza, fotografo-en-zaragoza, fotografia-zaragoza, fotografos-de-bodas, fotografo-en-españa, classphoto

SPAIN’s early list of the country’s most beautiful pueblos has been updated, with one province dominating the rankings. 

Once a year, towns across Spain eagerly await the annual ‘pueblos mas bonitos’ list to see if their locale has made the cut.

This edition, one province stood out amongst the rest, Teruel, the province with the most towns featured in the list. 

In Aragon, the province has added two new jewels to its crown in 2024, bringing its total of ‘beautiful towns’ to nine. 

La Fresneda was one of the towns to make the list, celebrated for its stone houses, well-preserved arcaded square, and traditional architecture set amidst the tranquil Matarraña hills.

Photo: Turismo Aragon

Another new arrival, Linares de Mora was chosen for its charming cobbled streets, medieval bridge and stunning churches. 

However the Pueblos Magicos de España association behind the list highlighted Linares de Mora’s natural surroundings, including river walks, pine trees and mountains. 

Next on the list is Albarracin, declared a National Monument in 1961. 

Photo: Turismo Aragon

The town is renowned for its red-brick houses and extensive medieval walls, offering a picturesque setting for visitors.

Another Matarraña pueblo to make the list, Valderrobres features a historic stone bridge, a Gothic castle, and the Church of Santa María la Mayor, making it an idyllic destination year-round.

Photo: Turismo Aragon


Meanwhile in Calaciete, there is a well-preserved historic centre with cobblestone streets and stone buildings.

But the real crowning glory is the Plaza Mayor, reflecting the town’s rich history.

Another town to make the cut is Cantavieja.

It boasts a medieval old town, a castle offering panoramic views, and a charming arcaded square, along with a rich history with links to Templar legends and Carlist wars.

In the Maestrazgo region, you will find ‘the jewel among walls’ in Mirambel.

The well-preserved walled town features an ensemble of manor houses perfect for a historic stroll.


Finally, Puertomingalvo is noted for its medieval castle, narrow streets, and traditional architecture, offering a glimpse into the area’s heritage.

Photo: Turismo Aragon


This village captivates visitors with its Renaissance and Baroque architecture, including the Excolegiata Santa Maria la Mayor and numerous palaces and manor houses. 

The Association of the Most Beautiful Villages of Spain evaluates municipalities based on criteria such as heritage conservation, natural surroundings, uniqueness, and commitment to sustainable tourism. 

Teruel’s multiple accolades highlight its rich cultural and historical heritage, making it a compelling destination for travellers seeking authentic Spanish experiences.

