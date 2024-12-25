25 Dec, 2024
25 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Muchamiel / Mutxamel with pool garage – € 500,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Muchamiel / Mutxamel with pool garage - € 500

Villa

Muchamiel / Mutxamel, Alicante

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 500,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Muchamiel / Mutxamel with pool garage - € 500,000

Located in the charming region of Comunidad Valenciana, Spain, this stunning villa is a true gem worth exploring. Boasting a contemporary design, this detached villa offers spaciousness and elegance, perfect for those seeking a lavish lifestyle. With 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this property provides ample space for comfortable living. The sleek and modern architectural style of the building is accentuated by its excellent condition – ensuring a move-in ready experience for its future owner. Situated in the peaceful neighborhood of Bonalba, this villa offers a tranquil retreat away from the… See full property details

Tags:

