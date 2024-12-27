3 bedroom Villa for sale in Empuriabrava with garage – € 299,000

Villa Empuriabrava, Girona 3 beds 3 baths € 299,000

Energy Certificate: STW1QVYYX Come and discover this magnificent house in a quiet neighbourhood close to shops. As soon as you enter, you will be seduced by the spacious and bright living room, with direct access to a beautiful sunny terrace, ideal for relaxing or meeting up with family or friends. The fully equipped independent kitchen offers a cosy atmosphere for preparing delicious meals. The house has three comfortable bedrooms, each with a cosy personal space, and three shower rooms, one of them on the ground floor. Outside, you will enjoy a tree-lined garden, as well as an enclosed… See full property details