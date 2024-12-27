Desperate search for mountain climber who vanished from Spain’s Picos de Europa three days ago

SPANISH authorities are desperately searching for a mountain climber who vanished from the Picos de Europa mountains just before Christmas.

Emergency services in Cantabria and Asturias are searching for a 23-year-old climber who went missing three days ago in the Picos de Europa.

They are using drones to look for clues, particularly around the Canal de Jidiellu, the Canal de Jierro, Andara and Pico Valdomingueru.

Now, they have also requested aid from the Spanish Military’s emergency unit (UME), to search for the young man from Leon.

Protección civil del @cantabriaes ha montado un dispositivo de búsqueda de un montañero perdido desde hace dos días, por los #PicosdeEuropa. En esta primera fase del mismo, el helicoptero del @cantabriaes ha hecho una primera búsqueda infructuosa pic.twitter.com/Oa45FCktbq December 25, 2024

The search team is based in Sotres, Asturias where 14 people have joined rescue efforts including four land rescuers, three Red Cross workers, a drone pilot and a helicopter piloting team.

On Wednesday, 112 Castilla y Leon received notice that a man had lost contact with his brother while he was taking on a solo hike between Bejes and Covadonga.

His last known whereabouts was recorded on Monday, December 23 from the Casteon de Andara refuge.

He was expected to descend to the Sotres area afterwards.

On Wednesday, the first helicopter search was carried out with no success, prompting a level one rescue protocol to be implemented the next day.

This involves air and land searches, as well as pioneering ‘Lifeseeker’ technology which detects active mobile phones.

According to Emergency Services, firefighters, rescue workers, canine and drone units have been working alongside the Guardia Civil to find any sign of the missing man.

Despite search efforts on Thursday, there is still no sign of the man but authorities will continue their efforts.