31 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Dec, 2024 @ 16:34
··
1 min read

Exclusive: Brit’s warning after wife waited NINE days for operation on broken thigh in Spain

by

A BRITISH tourist has issued advice to regular visitors to Spain after his wife had to wait nine days for an urgent operation.

Claire Wilde, 62, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, was admitted to Malaga’s El Clinico hospital on December 18 after falling and breaking her femur thigh bone.

READ MORE: British expat is slapped with massive NHS bill after emergency surgery while visiting home

But despite being in severe pain, she had to wait for nine days before being operated on.

Her husband Gary Scott (pictured with Claire at hospital above) believes the time of year and consequent lack of staff was partly to blame, as well as the language barrier.

He told the Olive Press that they both have GHIC cards and multi-trip travel insurance from Admiral – advising anyone visiting the country to ensure they are covered.

He added: “If you, as a Brit live out here, then it’s a given, a no brainer, that you learn and know the language and know it well.

“As a tourist like my wife and I who regularly come to Spain, who have family here, yes, we too, should have a good knowledge of the language.

“My Spanish is around B1 on the CEFR rating, not good enough for the confines of a medical environment.”

He continued: “As a one off visitor. There are hospital interpreters, we actually saw three leading up to my wife’s operation. They are volunteers, they only come in during the week and don’t work bank holidays. They can translate for you, but they really don’t know the workings of a hospital.

“As they say there is no accounting, for experience. Two of my mother’s spanish friends were invaluable and came to the hospital on three separate occasions.

“If you know someone with experience that is the way to go in a very stressed and traumatic environment.
GHIC cards and medical travel insurance are also imperative.

“Finally, like any type of health system the world over, the problems are systemic, lack of funding, investment etc.

“I was told there were only three operating theatres and for a hospital that size. Personally, I think it is just inadequate. In my humble opinion there was also a lot of down time and lack of internal communication.

“My wife was wheeled down for post op x-rays. They’d already done them during the operation.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lionel Messi makes millions after stock market debut of his real estate investment firm in Spain
Previous Story

Lionel Messi makes millions after stock market debut of his real estate investment firm in Spain

Latest from Health

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

John Hardy: Missing Belfast dad ‘was lured to Spain and shot to death’, say family

THE family of a missing Belfast man believe he was
Lionel Messi makes millions after stock market debut of his real estate investment firm in Spain

Lionel Messi makes millions after stock market debut of his real estate investment firm in Spain

A REAL estate investment trust owned by former Barcelona footballer