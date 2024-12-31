31 Dec, 2024
31 Dec, 2024 @ 23:07
1 min read

Watch: Hail storm stuns drivers on Spain’s Costa del Sol as roads are turned white amid weather alert

THIS is the moment drivers were surprised by a hail storm along the Costa del Sol this evening.

Footage shared on Instagram showed a road between Fuengirola and Mijas completely covered with the white stuff.

The passenger of a car who filmed the footage can be heard reacting in disbelief.

State weather agency Aemet has placed the majority of the coast and some inland areas under a yellow-level alert for heavy rainfall.

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight and will remain in effect until at least 6am on New Year’s Day.

The affected areas include Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Malaga city.

According to Aemet, up to 15mm of rain could fall within an hour, with storms accompanying showers in some areas.

Weather alert for Malaga province is in effect until 6am on January 1

It comes as videos shared on X showed the heavens opening above the Costa del Sol today, including Benalmadena.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

