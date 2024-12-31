Watch: Hail storm stuns drivers on Spain’s Costa del Sol as roads are turned white amid weather alert

THIS is the moment drivers were surprised by a hail storm along the Costa del Sol this evening.

Footage shared on Instagram showed a road between Fuengirola and Mijas completely covered with the white stuff.

The passenger of a car who filmed the footage can be heard reacting in disbelief.

State weather agency Aemet has placed the majority of the coast and some inland areas under a yellow-level alert for heavy rainfall.

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight and will remain in effect until at least 6am on New Year’s Day.

The affected areas include Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Malaga city.

According to Aemet, up to 15mm of rain could fall within an hour, with storms accompanying showers in some areas.

Se ha quedado una bonita noche en Benalmádena pueblo @Storm_Malaga pic.twitter.com/VlQt6zxpxq — ?arina ? (@MarinaDA89) December 31, 2024

It comes as videos shared on X showed the heavens opening above the Costa del Sol today, including Benalmadena.