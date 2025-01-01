Missing British man is found alive and ‘safe’ in hospital after vanishing from Tenerife

A BRITISH man has been found alive after disappearing during a holiday to Tenerife more than two weeks ago.

Paul Wrigglesworth (pictured above), 60, vanished from the Los Cristianos area in the south of the island on December 16.

He made a Facetime call with his family from the Big Ben pub on Avenida Juan Carlos I.

According to local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife, he was finally tracked down on New Year’s Eve.

It said in an update: “Paul has been located today, December 31, 2024, safe in a local hospital where he will remain for the time being.

“His family will be travelling to Tenerife shortly, and hopefully he will be on his way home in the coming days. Thank you to everyone who helped.”

Paul had arrived to Tenerife in November but sparked concern after disappearing following a Facetime call with his family on December 16.

His phone then went dead on December 22, raising fears for his wellbeing.

It is not known how he ended up in hospital but previous appeals had described him as potentially being in a ‘vulnerable situation’.