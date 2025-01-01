31 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Jan, 2025 @ 00:35
··
1 min read

Missing British man is found alive and ‘safe’ in hospital after vanishing from Tenerife

by

A BRITISH man has been found alive after disappearing during a holiday to Tenerife more than two weeks ago.

Paul Wrigglesworth (pictured above), 60, vanished from the Los Cristianos area in the south of the island on December 16.

READ MORE: Missing Belfast man ‘was lured to Spain and shot to death’, say family

He made a Facetime call with his family from the Big Ben pub on Avenida Juan Carlos I.

According to local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife, he was finally tracked down on New Year’s Eve.

It said in an update: “Paul has been located today, December 31, 2024, safe in a local hospital where he will remain for the time being.

“His family will be travelling to Tenerife shortly, and hopefully he will be on his way home in the coming days. Thank you to everyone who helped.”

Paul had arrived to Tenerife in November but sparked concern after disappearing following a Facetime call with his family on December 16.

His phone then went dead on December 22, raising fears for his wellbeing.

It is not known how he ended up in hospital but previous appeals had described him as potentially being in a ‘vulnerable situation’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Hail storm stuns drivers on Spain’s Costa del Sol as roads are turned white amid weather alert

Latest from Canary Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Hail storm stuns drivers on Spain’s Costa del Sol as roads are turned white amid weather alert

THIS is the moment drivers were surprised by a hail
Why do locals in Spain eat 12 grapes to ring in the New Year?

Why do locals in Spain eat 12 grapes to ring in the New Year?

MILLIONS of people in Spain will welcome in the New