3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Gran Alacant with pool – € 399,000

Townhouse Gran Alacant, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 399,000

In the heart of a quiet neighborhood and just minutes from the best amenities of Alicante , lies this 2-story gem designed for those seeking luxury , comfort and modernity . The house has 3 bedrooms , including a master suite with a private bathroom and built-in wardrobes , 3 functional and modern bathrooms , a spacious living room, a kitchen renovated in 2024 with premium appliances (Bosch, Electrolux, Samsung) and smart storage . Outside, it features high- quality artificial grass, a private pool with shower, a built -in barbecue , a wood-burning oven and shaded areas with motorized awnings… See full property details