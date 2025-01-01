1 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Gran Alacant with pool – € 399,000

by
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Gran Alacant with pool - € 399

Townhouse

Gran Alacant, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 399,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Gran Alacant with pool - € 399,000

In the heart of a quiet neighborhood and just minutes from the best amenities of Alicante , lies this 2-story gem designed for those seeking luxury , comfort and modernity . The house has 3 bedrooms , including a master suite with a private bathroom and built-in wardrobes , 3 functional and modern bathrooms , a spacious living room, a kitchen renovated in 2024 with premium appliances (Bosch, Electrolux, Samsung) and smart storage . Outside, it features high- quality artificial grass, a private pool with shower, a built -in barbecue , a wood-burning oven and shaded areas with motorized awnings… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Missing British man is found alive and ‘safe’ in hospital after vanishing from Tenerife

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Missing British man is found alive and ‘safe’ in hospital after vanishing from Tenerife

A BRITISH man has been found alive after disappearing during

Watch: Hail storm stuns drivers on Spain’s Costa del Sol as roads are turned white amid weather alert

THIS is the moment drivers were surprised by a hail