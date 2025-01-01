1 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Jan, 2025 @ 14:21
··
1 min read

Big freeze in Spain: Weather alerts are issued for lows of -6C and ‘severe fog’ that threatens flights

by

SPAIN has been warned of sub-zero temperatures and dense fog that will sweep central, northern and eastern parts of the country tomorrow.

According to state weather agency Aemet, the mercury will drop to as low as -6C on Thursday, while foggy conditions will reduce visibility to as low as just 100m.

It comes after similar conditions in the UK have caused dozens of flight delays and cancellations over the past week.

A yellow-level alert is in place for cold in Segovia, Sierra de Madrid, Soria, Guadalajara, Calatayud, Burgos, Lleida, inland Barcelona and more.

In all areas the temperature will to between -4 and -6C, with the warning in place for the whole of Thursday.

Meanwhile, a yellow-level alert is in place in multiple areas for intense fog.

The affected zones include Huesca, Zaragoza, La Rioja, Navarra, Meseta de Burgos, Meseta de Palencia, Valladolid, Leon, Zamora, Salamanca.

Visibility in all the above areas will be reduced to between 100m and 200m, said Aemet.

It means flights at airports in Salamanca and La Rioja could be affected, as special measures are typically taken when visibility is reduced to 600m.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Gran Alacant with pool - € 399
Previous Story

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Gran Alacant with pool – € 399,000

Next Story

Death of African street seller sparks protests in southern Spain: Father drowned after ‘jumping off bridge’ during police chase in Sevilla

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Death of African street seller sparks protests in southern Spain: Father drowned after ‘jumping off bridge’ during police chase in Sevilla

TENSIONS are mounting in Sevilla following the death of an
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Gran Alacant with pool - € 399

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Gran Alacant with pool – € 399,000

Townhouse Gran Alacant, Alicante   3 beds   2 baths