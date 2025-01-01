Big freeze in Spain: Weather alerts are issued for lows of -6C and ‘severe fog’ that threatens flights

SPAIN has been warned of sub-zero temperatures and dense fog that will sweep central, northern and eastern parts of the country tomorrow.

According to state weather agency Aemet, the mercury will drop to as low as -6C on Thursday, while foggy conditions will reduce visibility to as low as just 100m.

It comes after similar conditions in the UK have caused dozens of flight delays and cancellations over the past week.

A yellow-level alert is in place for cold in Segovia, Sierra de Madrid, Soria, Guadalajara, Calatayud, Burgos, Lleida, inland Barcelona and more.

In all areas the temperature will to between -4 and -6C, with the warning in place for the whole of Thursday.

Meanwhile, a yellow-level alert is in place in multiple areas for intense fog.

The affected zones include Huesca, Zaragoza, La Rioja, Navarra, Meseta de Burgos, Meseta de Palencia, Valladolid, Leon, Zamora, Salamanca.

Visibility in all the above areas will be reduced to between 100m and 200m, said Aemet.

It means flights at airports in Salamanca and La Rioja could be affected, as special measures are typically taken when visibility is reduced to 600m.