Gibraltar police investigate after woman’s body discovered in early hours of the morning

AN investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman’s body in the street near Eurotowers in Gibraltar early this morning.

Royal Gibraltar Police officers and Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the scene at around 7.20am after receiving reports of the discovery, alongside members of the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.

The woman, thought to be in her sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police are conducting inquiries, sources say the incident is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The RGP has not released any further details about the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding the death as the investigation continues.