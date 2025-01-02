2 Jan, 2025
2 Jan, 2025 @ 16:30
Gibraltar police investigate after woman’s body discovered in early hours of the morning

AN investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman’s body in the street near Eurotowers in Gibraltar early this morning.

Royal Gibraltar Police officers and Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the scene at around 7.20am after receiving reports of the discovery, alongside members of the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.

The woman, thought to be in her sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police are conducting inquiries, sources say the incident is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The RGP has not released any further details about the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding the death as the investigation continues.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

