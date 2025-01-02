Spain’s Three Kings parade is brought forward in parts of Andalucia due to incoming rain storms

BAD weather has forced some areas of Andalucia to bring forward their Three Kings parades.

Cadiz has decided to bring forward their ‘Reyes Magos’ parade by a day, holding it on January 4 due to strong winds and consistent rain forecast on January 5.

The children films themed parade will set off from Avenida Cayetano del Toro at 5pm before making its way around the city.

Nearby, El Puerto de Santa Maria will move its parade forward a day too, setting off on January 4 at 4pm.

Huelva has also decided to move their parade forward, with the kings arriving by boat to the Marina del Odiel, at 10:30am on January 4.

Other towns in the Huelva area have also rescheduled, including: Alcala de Guadaira, Bormujos, Coria del Rio, Aznalcollar, Almonte, Niebla, Gibraleon, Hinojos, Bollullos Par del Condado and la Palma del Condado.

While Jerez de la Frontera has not rescheduled their festivities, the council stated today they would not hesitate to move them forward if necessary.

Cordoba has also made a statement saying they will decide whether to move the parade in the next 24 hours.

In Malaga, the parade has not been brought forward or cancelled despite a 90% chance of rain forecast.

At 5pm the 15 floats will leave the Alcazaba on their route around the centre.

The probability of rain goes up to 100% in Ronda, though they have not decided to cancel their parade just yet.

Fuengirola is also going ahead with their flashy parade, with the kings touching down in a helicopter and touring the town from 5pm at Calle Mallorca.

Meanwhile in Sevilla, it has been announced the parade will not be brought forward to January 4.

It set off from the Rectorado de la Universidad de Sevilla at 4:15pm on January 5.

Running since 1918, the parade has a 106 year history and this year will finish at 10pm at the Fabrica de Tabacos.

Marifran Carazo, mayor of Granada has confirmed the city will also not be changing its parade, which is the oldest in Spain.

It will leave Centro Cultural Gran Capitan at 5:30pm.