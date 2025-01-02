2 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Jan, 2025 @ 16:26
··
1 min read

Spain’s Three Kings parade is brought forward in parts of Andalucia due to incoming rain storms

by
EDCHPN Los Reyes Magos ( three kings or three wise men) parade in Spain

BAD weather has forced some areas of Andalucia to bring forward their Three Kings parades.

Cadiz has decided to bring forward their ‘Reyes Magos’ parade by a day, holding it on January 4 due to strong winds and consistent rain forecast on January 5.

The children films themed parade will set off from Avenida Cayetano del Toro at 5pm before making its way around the city. 

Nearby, El Puerto de Santa Maria will move its parade forward a day too, setting off on January 4 at 4pm. 

Huelva has also decided to move their parade forward, with the kings arriving by boat to the Marina del Odiel, at 10:30am on January 4.

Other towns in the Huelva area have also rescheduled, including: Alcala de Guadaira, Bormujos, Coria del Rio, Aznalcollar, Almonte, Niebla, Gibraleon, Hinojos, Bollullos Par del Condado and la Palma del Condado.

While Jerez de la Frontera has not rescheduled their festivities, the council stated today they would not hesitate to move them forward if necessary. 

Cordoba has also made a statement saying they will decide whether to move the parade in the next 24 hours. 

In Malaga, the parade has not been brought forward or cancelled despite a 90% chance of rain forecast. 

At 5pm the 15 floats will leave the Alcazaba on their route around the centre. 

The probability of rain goes up to 100% in Ronda, though they have not decided to cancel their parade just yet.

Fuengirola is also going ahead with their flashy parade, with the kings touching down in a helicopter and touring the town from 5pm at Calle Mallorca. 

Meanwhile in Sevilla, it has been announced the parade will not be brought forward to January 4.

It set off from the Rectorado de la Universidad de Sevilla at 4:15pm on January 5.

Running since 1918, the parade has a 106 year history and this year will finish at 10pm at the Fabrica de Tabacos. 

Marifran Carazo, mayor of Granada has confirmed the city will also not be changing its parade, which is the oldest in Spain.

It will leave Centro Cultural Gran Capitan at 5:30pm. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Woman gives birth on a bus in Spain's Valencia: Driver and other passengers helped deliver healthy baby boy
Previous Story

Outrage after ‘error’ sees bus prices suddenly surge by 200% in the Campo de Gibraltar

Next Story

Gibraltar police investigate after woman’s body discovered in early hours of the morning

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Bogus gas inspectors scam €6,000 out of elderly woman after three visits for 'repairs' in Valencia home

Bogus gas inspectors scam €6,000 out of elderly woman after three visits for ‘repairs’ in Valencia home

THREE bogus gas inspectors conned €6,000 out of an elderly

Gibraltar police investigate after woman’s body discovered in early hours of the morning

AN investigation has been launched following the discovery of a