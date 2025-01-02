Outrage after ‘error’ sees bus prices suddenly surge by 200% in the Campo de Gibraltar

COMMUTERS in the Campo de Gibraltar faced a nasty New Year surprise when bus fares mysteriously tripled on the first day of 2025.

The Junta blamed the price hike on a technical error and has promised to refund passengers after some bus routes saw increases of over 200%.

The fare between Algeciras and La Linea, for example, jumped from €0.47 to €1.47 for consortium card holders.

A Junta spokesperson explained the dramatic increase was caused by bus drivers failing to update their ticket machine software.

Buses in the Campo de Gibraltar saw price hikes by as much as 200%

“The software sends fare updates to bus ticket machines from January 1, but these don’t take effect until the driver presses accept,” they stated.

The spokesperson was quick to explain that this was ‘an operator error, not a mistake by either the Campo de Gibraltar Transport Consortium or the Junta de Andalucia.’

The timing comes just days after the Junta announced it would maintain its 50% transport subsidy until June 30, 2025.

This discount combines the central government’s 30% contribution with an additional 20% from regional funds.

Transport Minister Rocio Diaz criticised the central government’s last-minute approach to the subsidy renewal.

“It’s incomprehensible to wait until the last day when this is a shared measure,” she said.

The Transport Consortium clarified that the only authorised price increase for 2025 is 3.55%, reflecting the 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI).

They explained this modest rise was necessary after keeping fares frozen since 2020, despite rising fuel costs.

While authorities have until January 31 to formally join the subsidy program, the Junta insists it has already updated its fares to include the discount through the Metropolitan Consortium.

The regional government has promised refunds to affected passengers, though details of the reimbursement process have yet to be announced.

Officials noted that the error only affected certain buses in the comarca.