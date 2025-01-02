2 Jan, 2025
2 Jan, 2025 @ 16:00
1 min read

Outrage after ‘error’ sees bus prices suddenly surge by 200% in the Campo de Gibraltar

by
COMMUTERS in the Campo de Gibraltar faced a nasty New Year surprise when bus fares mysteriously tripled on the first day of 2025.

The Junta blamed the price hike on a technical error and has promised to refund passengers after some bus routes saw increases of over 200%.

The fare between Algeciras and La Linea, for example, jumped from €0.47 to €1.47 for consortium card holders.

A Junta spokesperson explained the dramatic increase was caused by bus drivers failing to update their ticket machine software. 

Gibraltar Ge391cabce 1920
Buses in the Campo de Gibraltar saw price hikes by as much as 200%

“The software sends fare updates to bus ticket machines from January 1, but these don’t take effect until the driver presses accept,” they stated.

The spokesperson was quick to explain that this was ‘an operator error, not a mistake by either the Campo de Gibraltar Transport Consortium or the Junta de Andalucia.’

The timing comes just days after the Junta announced it would maintain its 50% transport subsidy until June 30, 2025. 

This discount combines the central government’s 30% contribution with an additional 20% from regional funds.

Transport Minister Rocio Diaz criticised the central government’s last-minute approach to the subsidy renewal. 

“It’s incomprehensible to wait until the last day when this is a shared measure,” she said.

The Transport Consortium clarified that the only authorised price increase for 2025 is 3.55%, reflecting the 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI). 

They explained this modest rise was necessary after keeping fares frozen since 2020, despite rising fuel costs.

While authorities have until January 31 to formally join the subsidy program, the Junta insists it has already updated its fares to include the discount through the Metropolitan Consortium.

The regional government has promised refunds to affected passengers, though details of the reimbursement process have yet to be announced. 

Officials noted that the error only affected certain buses in the comarca.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

