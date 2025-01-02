2 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Jan, 2025 @ 15:03
·
1 min read

Watch: Fire engulfs tourist flats on Spain’s Costa del Sol as thick black smoke fills the sky

by

A FIRE has broken out in a beachfront hotel on the Costa del Sol.

Videos uploaded to social media show reams of black smoke billowing out on the twelfth floor of the Stella Maris holiday apartments in the popular resort of Fuengirola.

Reports indicate that emergency services are rushing to the scene to tackle the blaze.

The building is thought to have been evacuated and it is as yet unknown if there is anyone inside the apartment nor what has caused the fire. 

Both ambulances and police are reported to be on site assisting the the situation.

The Stella Maris building, built in 1969 at the start of the Costa del Sol’s tourism boom, is one of the iconic towers on Fuengirola’s beach promenade.

The 77-apartment tower block was part of seven large hotels that opened in Fuengirola between 1970 and 1974, during a period of rapid tourism development in the area.

More to follow…

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Toll road connecting Spain with Portugal is free in 2025 – but some drivers haven’t got the memo

Woman gives birth on a bus in Spain's Valencia: Driver and other passengers helped deliver healthy baby boy
Next Story

Outrage after ‘error’ sees bus prices suddenly surge by 200% in the Campo de Gibraltar

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Woman gives birth on a bus in Spain's Valencia: Driver and other passengers helped deliver healthy baby boy

Outrage after ‘error’ sees bus prices suddenly surge by 200% in the Campo de Gibraltar

COMMUTERS in the Campo de Gibraltar faced a nasty New

Toll road connecting Spain with Portugal is free in 2025 – but some drivers haven’t got the memo

Confusion reigned at the Spain-Portugal border on New Year’s Day