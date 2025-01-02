Watch: Fire engulfs tourist flats on Spain’s Costa del Sol as thick black smoke fills the sky

A FIRE has broken out in a beachfront hotel on the Costa del Sol.

Videos uploaded to social media show reams of black smoke billowing out on the twelfth floor of the Stella Maris holiday apartments in the popular resort of Fuengirola.

Reports indicate that emergency services are rushing to the scene to tackle the blaze.

Incendio en un bloque de apartamentos turísticos en Fuengirola. pic.twitter.com/XF9yVC68Hv — Daniel Carretero (@dpuntocarretero) January 2, 2025

The building is thought to have been evacuated and it is as yet unknown if there is anyone inside the apartment nor what has caused the fire.

Tjock svart brandrök vällde ut från tolfte våningen på det kända hotellet Stella Maris i Fuengirola vid lunchtid på torsdagen. Räddningstjänsten, brandförsvaret, ambulans och polis är på plats. pic.twitter.com/qxeLscRFof — Svenska Magasinet (@SvenskaMagasine) January 2, 2025

Both ambulances and police are reported to be on site assisting the the situation.

The Stella Maris building, built in 1969 at the start of the Costa del Sol’s tourism boom, is one of the iconic towers on Fuengirola’s beach promenade.

The 77-apartment tower block was part of seven large hotels that opened in Fuengirola between 1970 and 1974, during a period of rapid tourism development in the area.

More to follow…