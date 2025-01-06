Elon Musk shares report claiming 91% of jailed rapists in Spain’s Cataluña are foreign – but is it true?

ELON Musk has expressed his shock over a report that claims 91% of imprisoned rapists in the region of Cataluña are foreign nationals.

The X owner retweeted a news report from right-leaning paper La Razon, writing simply: “Wow.”

The report states that 26 out of 29 current inmates convicted or charged of rape in the north-eastern region – which is home to Barcelona – are non-Spaniards.

According to respected newspaper La Vanguardia, as of January 1, 2025, the figures are correct and come from the Department of Jusitce.

It explained that across Cataluña, there are currently 29 inmates in prison for rape crimes.

Of these, 22 have been convicted while another seven are being held on rape charges. Of these 29, some 26 are of foreign nationaliy.

However, when the pool is widened to include all sexual assault crimes, the figures change slightly.

Across Cataluña, there are currently 301 inmates jailed for sexual assault crimes.

Of these, 186 are foreign nationals, representing 61.79% of the total, while 115 are Spanish, accounting for 38.2%.

According to a report by El Diario in November last year, there are around 1.6million foreign nationals living in Cataluña, out of a total population of around eight million.

Statistics from the Catalan government from January 1, 2023, show that Moroccans account for just over 17% of the foreign population in the region.

They are followed by Romanians (6.3%), Italians (5.9%), Colombians (5.6%) and Chinese (4.5%).