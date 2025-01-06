6 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jan, 2025 @ 17:01
··
1 min read

Elon Musk shares report claiming 91% of jailed rapists in Spain’s Cataluña are foreign – but is it true?

by

ELON Musk has expressed his shock over a report that claims 91% of imprisoned rapists in the region of Cataluña are foreign nationals.

The X owner retweeted a news report from right-leaning paper La Razon, writing simply: “Wow.”

The report states that 26 out of 29 current inmates convicted or charged of rape in the north-eastern region – which is home to Barcelona – are non-Spaniards.

According to respected newspaper La Vanguardia, as of January 1, 2025, the figures are correct and come from the Department of Jusitce.

It explained that across Cataluña, there are currently 29 inmates in prison for rape crimes.

Of these, 22 have been convicted while another seven are being held on rape charges. Of these 29, some 26 are of foreign nationaliy.

However, when the pool is widened to include all sexual assault crimes, the figures change slightly.

Across Cataluña, there are currently 301 inmates jailed for sexual assault crimes.

Of these, 186 are foreign nationals, representing 61.79% of the total, while 115 are Spanish, accounting for 38.2%.

According to a report by El Diario in November last year, there are around 1.6million foreign nationals living in Cataluña, out of a total population of around eight million.

Statistics from the Catalan government from January 1, 2023, show that Moroccans account for just over 17% of the foreign population in the region.

They are followed by Romanians (6.3%), Italians (5.9%), Colombians (5.6%) and Chinese (4.5%).

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

How would a hard border work? Gibraltar begins preparing its people for the possible failure of treaty negotiations with Spain

Latest from Catalunya

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

How would a hard border work? Gibraltar begins preparing its people for the possible failure of treaty negotiations with Spain

GIBRALTAR’S Deputy Chief Minister has started to prepare the population

Spain’s Golden Visa scheme will end in April 2025 after delay to law change – but can you still apply?

Spain’s Golden Visa scheme will end in April 2025 after