Mystery fall: Man released from jail after his partner plunges from third-floor window in Spain’s Malaga

A MAN has been released from custody after his partner plunged from a third-floor apartment in Malaga’s city centre under mysterious circumstances.

Her partner was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and domestic abuse, but was released after appearing before Malaga’s domestic violence court when prosecutors opted not to pursue detention measures.

However, he is still facing investigation for possible domestic abuse and attempted murder.

The incident occurred in Calle Picacho in Malaga’s historical centre. Google Maps.

The 55-year-old woman remains in hospital following the incident on Calle Picacho last Friday evening.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that what was first treated as a potential murder attempt is now being considered a possible suicide bid, though the victim has yet to give her statement to police.

The events unfolded around 7.45pm when emergency services received a call reporting that a woman was lying on the ground beneath the apartment block.

Policia Local were first on the scene and detained the man before handing the case to the Policia Nacional who are continuing to investigate.