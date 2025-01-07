7 Jan, 2025
7 Jan, 2025 @ 09:30
·
1 min read

Mystery fall: Man released from jail after his partner plunges from third-floor window in Spain’s Malaga

by

A MAN has been released from custody after his partner plunged from a third-floor apartment in Malaga’s city centre under mysterious circumstances.

Her partner was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and domestic abuse, but was released after appearing before Malaga’s domestic violence court when prosecutors opted not to pursue detention measures.

However, he is still facing investigation for possible domestic abuse and attempted murder.

The incident occurred in Calle Picacho in Malaga’s historical centre. Google Maps.

The 55-year-old woman remains in hospital following the incident on Calle Picacho last Friday evening.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that what was first treated as a potential murder attempt is now being considered a possible suicide bid, though the victim has yet to give her statement to police.

The events unfolded around 7.45pm when emergency services received a call reporting that a woman was lying on the ground beneath the apartment block.

Policia Local were first on the scene and detained the man before handing the case to the Policia Nacional who are continuing to investigate.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

