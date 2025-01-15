Man survives day-long ordeal of being trapped in a hole before being rescued by Valencia police officers

A MAN survived a day being trapped in a hole before being rescued by the Guardia Civil in Valencia province.

The incident happened earlier this month in a rural area of Ribarroja when the 39-year-old went for a walk.

After becoming disorientated, he fell into the cavity and spent the night there.

His body assumed a fetal position to maintain his temperature until he was rescued.

A Guardia Civil patrol the following day heard cries for help coming from a ravine next to the Turia river.

Four officers descended into a rocky area with a steep slope, guided by the voice.

They worked their way through undergrowth when they saw a hand popping out of the deep cavity.

The officers formed a human chain and after several attempts, they managed to get the man out.

He was given medical assistance, water and warm clothes and had injuries to his face and body, as well as showing symptoms of hypothermia and dehydration.

The man was then taken to the medical centre in Ribarroja.

As a gesture of appreciation, his family presented a plaque to the Guardia officers who participated in the rescue.