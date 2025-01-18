18 Jan, 2025
18 Jan, 2025 @ 10:00
Exhibition displaying over 500 Versace pieces comes to Malaga including clothes worn by Elton John and Lady Di

(l-r) Singer Elton John and fashion designer Gianni Versace at the opening of the new Versace shop

A VERSACE exhibition held in Malaga will display clothes from British stars from Lady Di to Elton John. 

‘Gianni Versace. Retrospective’ will open to the public on February 7 at the Centro Cultural Fundacion Unicaja. 

It will be a ‘journey through the fashion designer’s life’, showing over 500 original pieces including dresses, accessories, designs and unedited photos.

Versace (middle) was beloved by the fashion community
Photo: Cordon Press

The exhibition will explore all aspects of the Milan designers’ evolution from baroque influences to punk and pop art. 

“Versace went beyond fashion, he defined himself as a spectator of the world,” said curator Karl Von der Ahe.

All of the 120 looks shown were meticulously chosen by Versace while there are no pieces by his fellow fashion designer and sister, Donatella.

The emblematic designs feature wardrobes designed for icons like Madonna, Liz Hurley, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Lady Diana and Elton John.

Princess Diana’s iconic Versace dress on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar

It will also exhibit the designer’s collaborations with Andy Warhol, who he personally met at Studio 54 before creating the iconic Marilyn Monroe design. 

Fundacion Unicaja Art Director, Emilia Garrido said: “The first time I saw the Unicaja building I knew it was the perfect place for Gianni Versace, an old bishop’s palace whose patio reminded me of his Miami Beach house which itself was influenced by Andalucian architecture. We’ve established a connection between him and the house.”

Versace also had a connection with Malaga as a lover of Picasso, having 26 pieces of his work and meeting the artists at 27 years old. 

Now, his works will be shown in the birthplace of his favourite artist so that, as the designer himself said: “You can find me through my work when I’m gone.”

