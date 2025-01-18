18 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Jan, 2025 @ 09:00
··
1 min read

Candlelit concert inspired by Bridgerton turns pop classical in Spain’s Malaga

by

Dearest gentle reader, do not fret, there’s no need to scurry back home to England to experience the grandeur of the ton- Candelight have brought it to Spain. 

Their ‘Best of Bridgerton’ concerts bring modern and classical together, playing hits from the wildly popular TV series. 

From Pitbull to Rihanna to Coldplay, you’ll be amazed how the string quartet effortlessly turns pop into classical. 

Photo: The Olive Press

Though the event is played by different quartets across Spain, I was lucky enough to experience the all-female ensemble, Resonance in Malaga’s Carmen Thyssen Museum.

Their passion was clear throughout their performance, with non-stop smiles and boundless energy. 

While each piece was played expertly, my personal favourite was their rendition of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy

The bassy music lent itself perfectly to the string quartet, creating a haunting soundtrack worthy of any thriller movie. 

I also loved hearing unexpected versions of club classics such as Pitbull’s Give Me Everything Tonight and Cheap Thrills by Sia. 

Of course the music took centre stage, but it doesn’t hurt when that stage is surrounded by stunning pastel flowers and hundreds of candles. 

The porticoed Plaza Carmen Thyssen made the event feel elegant and intimate, with just a couple of rows surrounding the musicians. 

If you’re a Bridgerton fan, I urge you to grab tickets to this delightful event, or at least strongly hint to your partner that it would make a special Valentine’s date. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spanish researchers discover a ‘fat burning’ mechanism to fight obesity

Latest from La Cultura

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

WIE FEIERT PALMA, SPANIEN, DEN FESTTAG DES HEILIGEN SAN SEBASTIÁN AN DIESEM WOCHENENDE?

von Yzabelle Bostyn Palma wird an diesem Wochenende die Festlichkeiten

Spain is bidding to build Britain’s groundbreaking €20bn nuclear fusion plant

SPANISH construction heavyweight Ferrovial has emerged as a frontrunner in