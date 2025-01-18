Candlelit concert inspired by Bridgerton turns pop classical in Spain’s Malaga

Dearest gentle reader, do not fret, there’s no need to scurry back home to England to experience the grandeur of the ton- Candelight have brought it to Spain.

Their ‘Best of Bridgerton’ concerts bring modern and classical together, playing hits from the wildly popular TV series.

From Pitbull to Rihanna to Coldplay, you’ll be amazed how the string quartet effortlessly turns pop into classical.

Photo: The Olive Press

Though the event is played by different quartets across Spain, I was lucky enough to experience the all-female ensemble, Resonance in Malaga’s Carmen Thyssen Museum.

Their passion was clear throughout their performance, with non-stop smiles and boundless energy.

While each piece was played expertly, my personal favourite was their rendition of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy.

The bassy music lent itself perfectly to the string quartet, creating a haunting soundtrack worthy of any thriller movie.

I also loved hearing unexpected versions of club classics such as Pitbull’s Give Me Everything Tonight and Cheap Thrills by Sia.

Of course the music took centre stage, but it doesn’t hurt when that stage is surrounded by stunning pastel flowers and hundreds of candles.

The porticoed Plaza Carmen Thyssen made the event feel elegant and intimate, with just a couple of rows surrounding the musicians.

If you’re a Bridgerton fan, I urge you to grab tickets to this delightful event, or at least strongly hint to your partner that it would make a special Valentine’s date.