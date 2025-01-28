28 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Granada city with pool – € 215,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Granada city with pool - € 215

Live in the heart of the most vibrant area of Granada! This charming two-bedroom apartment is the perfect home for those looking for comfort, style and an unbeatable location. Located in a modern urbanization that has a swimming pool, large common areas and a physical concierge service, this space combines security and comfort in a dream urban environment. Upon entering, you are greeted by a cozy and illuminated living room, ideal for your moments of rest or meetings with friends. The kitchen is independent and opens onto a private terrace, perfect for enjoying an outdoor breakfast or… See full property details

Apartment

Granada, Granada

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 215,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Granada city with pool - € 215,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Valencia City sizzles with January temperature record-breaker
Previous Story

Valencia City sizzles with January temperature record-breaker

Next Story

ZAHL DER TOURISTISCHEN UNTERKÜNFTE IN SPANIEN SINKT IN NUR DREI MONATEN 

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

ROBBIE WILLIAMS WIRD IN DIESEM FRÜHLING IN MALAGA AUFTRETEN – TICKETS BALD ERHÄLTLICH

von Yzabelle Bostyn Der britische Superstar Robbie Williams wird diesen

SPANISCHE ARBEITSLOSENQUOTE FÄLLT AUF DEN NIEDRIGSTEN STAND SEIT ÜBER SECHSZEHN JAHREN, DA MEHR FRAUEN BESCHÄFTIGUNG FINDEN

von Alex Trelinski Spaniens Arbeitslosenquote fiel auf den niedrigsten Stand