28 Jan, 2025
28 Jan, 2025 @ 12:00
Valencia City sizzles with January temperature record-breaker

VALENCIA City clocked up its hottest January temperature in more than 150 years on Monday.

Thermometers reached 26.9C beating the previous best of 26.6C recorded on January 22, 2018.

State weather forecaster Aemet said the new record encompasses data collected since 1869.

A westerly wind brought exceptionally hot temperatures on the coast with some parts of the Valencian region experiencing their warmest January night from Sunday to Monday.

2016 was the warmest January in Valencia with an average daily high temperature of 18.5C and an average low of 10.5C.

It just kept its record, after 2024’s figures came close to beating it.

Spain is on the front line of the climate crisis in Europe as as longer, harsher and more frequent heatwaves cause problems.

A warmer Mediterranean Sea fuelled the October 29 DANA storm that caused floods resulting in 223 deaths in Valencia province with three people still missing.

Alex Trelinski

