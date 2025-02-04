4 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
··
1 min read

‘Beast from the East’ is heading towards Europe: Here’s how it will affect the weather in Spain

by

PARTS of Spain are set for a cold blast of weather this week following a succession of Atlantic storms impacting the country.

The possible thermal collapse is being reported by media across Europe and in the UK it is often referred to as the ‘Beast from the East’.

The expected cold drop is in contrast to sunny and dry weather being enjoyed by most of Spain on Tuesday after some heavy rain and flooding in parts of Andalucia.

READ MORE:

Winter weather Spain Olga Doganoc /Unsplash
COLD WEATHER IN SPAIN

Weather forecaster Meteored has warned of a ‘probable blockage at high latitudes which could lead to the arrival of polar or Arctic air masses in Spain’ and bring with it ‘a significant drop in temperatures’.

Projections show that ‘the anticyclonic block will tend to rise in latitude, located between the north of the British Isles, Iceland and Scandinavia, opening the door to probable weather changes in Spain’.

Meteored says: “We are not talking about large and deep Atlantic lows, but about trough drops and small cold storms whose movement is usually more erratic.

“One of these air pockets could approach the west-northwest of the Iberian peninsula between Thursday and Friday, leaving rain and snowfall on the Atlantic slope.”

The last big blast of cold air was in February 2018, but Meteored does not expect it to be as severe but has warned of ‘a notable drop in temperatures in Europe’.

It suggests that the areas most expected to feel the difference are in northern Spain and the Mediterranean coast.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Two in five new jobs in Spain go to foreigners as unemployment falls to lowest level in 16 years

Next Story

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Estepona with pool – € 495,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Crisis at Doñana: Aquatic bird populations at vital Andalucia wetlands reach 50-year low

AQUATIC birds were at an all time low in Doñana

‘We shouldn’t encourage this!’: Robot cafe in Madrid with zero human workers sparks local backlash

MADRID’s first ‘robot cafe’ has opened in the city centre,