‘Beast from the East’ is heading towards Europe: Here’s how it will affect the weather in Spain

PARTS of Spain are set for a cold blast of weather this week following a succession of Atlantic storms impacting the country.

The possible thermal collapse is being reported by media across Europe and in the UK it is often referred to as the ‘Beast from the East’.

The expected cold drop is in contrast to sunny and dry weather being enjoyed by most of Spain on Tuesday after some heavy rain and flooding in parts of Andalucia.

COLD WEATHER IN SPAIN

Weather forecaster Meteored has warned of a ‘probable blockage at high latitudes which could lead to the arrival of polar or Arctic air masses in Spain’ and bring with it ‘a significant drop in temperatures’.

Projections show that ‘the anticyclonic block will tend to rise in latitude, located between the north of the British Isles, Iceland and Scandinavia, opening the door to probable weather changes in Spain’.

Meteored says: “We are not talking about large and deep Atlantic lows, but about trough drops and small cold storms whose movement is usually more erratic.

“One of these air pockets could approach the west-northwest of the Iberian peninsula between Thursday and Friday, leaving rain and snowfall on the Atlantic slope.”

The last big blast of cold air was in February 2018, but Meteored does not expect it to be as severe but has warned of ‘a notable drop in temperatures in Europe’.

It suggests that the areas most expected to feel the difference are in northern Spain and the Mediterranean coast.