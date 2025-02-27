27 Feb, 2025
27 Feb, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Picassent with pool garage – € 279,000

A magnificent villa with great potential to update to your liking is for sale in the prestigious Sierramar urbanization, located in Picassent, a charming town that offers all essential services, such as supermarkets, schools, medical centers, public transport (metro) and leisure areas. The urbanization has 24-hour security, ensuring a quiet and safe environment for all residents. In addition, it is inhabited throughout the year, providing a familiar and welcoming atmosphere. The villa is located on a plot of 964 meters, with 219 square meters built. It has five bright and spacious rooms… See full property details

Villa

Picassent, Valencia

  5 beds

  2 baths

€ 279,000

