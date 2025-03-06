6 Mar, 2025
6 Mar, 2025 @ 12:27
Watch: Panic on flight from Spain as passenger tries to open emergency door

THIS is the moment a passenger tried to open the emergency door on a flight from Spain to South America.

Footage shared on X shows cabin crew wrestling with a man as he repeatedly attempts to open the door.

The incident took place during a March 1 flight from Madrid to Caracas, in Venezuela, operated by Plus Ultra Areas Lineas.

The company said in a statement that its crew acted quickly, adding that ‘at no time was the safety of the flight or those travelling on board compromised.’

The drama is said to have begun when the unruly passenger began bothering the person seated next to him, including ‘slapping him while they were trying to sleep’.

The cabin crew separated the passengers, placing the aggressor in a seat where they could keep an eye one him.

However just a few minutes later, he allegedly jumped out of his seat and tried to open the emergency door.

Video footage recorded by another passenger shows the dramatic moment he was pulled away by cabin crew.

Other travellers can be seen standing and watching while covering their mouths in shock.

The man was restrained and held at the back of the plane until landing in Caracas, where he was arrested by local police.

