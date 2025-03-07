5 bedroom Villa for sale in Olula del Rio with pool garage – € 600,000

A truly amazing property in a residential area of Olula del Rio, built to the highest standards using the best materials. School and sports areas very close, high-end residential area. The house, distributed over four floors, consists of a basement incorporating a kitchen, lounge area, a wine cellar and a games room with jacuzzi. On this level, there is also a bedroom and separate bathroom. On the first floor is the completely marble reception area, which leads to the indoor pool with shower. The pool area has patio doors that can be opened in the summer. On this level is also located the… See full property details

Villa

Olula del Río, Almería

5 beds 9 baths

€ 600,000