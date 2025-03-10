Must visit: Nine lesser-visited destinations in Spain that still love tourists, according to The Telegraph

BRITISH newspaper The Telegraph has named these nine lesser known destinations as still ‘tourist friendly’.

While the headlines would have you believe Spain is utterly fed up with tourists, there are still some enclaves that welcome visitors.

An important part of the Spanish economy, tourism accounts for over 12% of the country’s GDP, being heavily concentrated in major cities like Madrid and Barcelona.

However, it would benefit both locals and tourists if this economic boost were better shared out to some of the country’s quieter areas- reducing strain on big tourist spots and sharing the wealth.

That’s why respected British newspaper, The Telegraph, has highlighted why you should check out five of the ‘least visited’ places in Spain.

La Rioja, Spain’s least visited region

Although many will recognise the name La Rioja, they most likely associate it with the popular red wine, never thinking to step foot in the region.

Despite its fame, fewer than 10,000 Brits visit the area each year, but those that do will get a treat.

Of course viticulture is the main draw, but hiding behind the grapevines there’s gorgeous towns, medieval monasteries and jaw dropping architecture waiting to be explored.

Laguardia, the regional capital, is home to the Marques de Riscal Hotel, designed by world renowned architect Frank Gehry.

With cascading metal sheets reminiscent of Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum, the hotel is the perfect place to stay in La Rioja, with double rooms starting at €531, including breakfast.

Just as impressive is the imposing Ysios winery, whose undulating metal waves stand in sharp contrast to the Alavesa hills.

Cantabria, the most overlooked coastal region

Most Brits flock south in search of Spain’s famous sun, sea and sand.

But few know the coastal gems hidden in the country’s northern regions, such as Cantabria.

Although it has a rainy climate and temperatures which barely sneak over 20C, the area is well worth a visit for its stunning scenery, thriving gastronomy scene and quirky towns.

In summer, Spaniards migrate up north to escape the extreme heat of the south, enjoying the clean, cooler beaches Cantabria has to offer.

The capital city, Santander, is a must-visit for seafood lovers, where you can enjoy world class dishes while looking out onto pristine beaches and rolling green hills.

Santander, the region’s capital, is a modern city celebrated for its Botin Arts Centre designed by Renzo Piano.

Nearby, in the town of Comillas, design enthusiasts can check out 11 modernist buildings without having to fight the crowds seen in Spain’s design capital, Barcelona.

A must visit is El Capricho, a bold summerhouse dreamt up by the famous Catalan Antoni Gaudi.

If nature is more your thing, head to the medieval town of Potes, a great base to explore the Picos de Europa mountain range.

Mariña Lucense, the least visited stretch of scenic coastline

Although Cantabria is often overlooked, The Telegraph have named this little known part of Galicia as Spain’s least visited coast.

Lined by the Camino Natural de la Ruta del Cantabrico, the coast is dotted with quiet beaches and traditional fishing villages.

While the area doesn’t get much international fanfare, those that do come prioritise the Praia As Catedrais (Cathedral Beach), named after its imposing rock formations.

A must for nature lovers, the area is a ‘birding paradise’ as well as being home to the Eo wetlands.

El Hierro, the most overlooked island

The Canary Islands are a popular destination for British tourists, but most congregate in Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Few venture out to the smaller, less popular islands such as El Hierro.

The small volcanic island is a Unesco Biosphere Reserve rich with natural swimming pools, dense forests and stunning sea life.

Popular with divers, you can spot Mediterranean parrotfish, manta rays, tuna, turtles and even whale sharks if you are lucky.

For those worried about the environmental impact of your travels, El Hierro has got you covered, with 100% of its energy generated from wind and water.

Murcia, the least visited big city

Hidden between the popular areas of Andalucia and Alicante is Murcia, one of Spain’s most populous and yet most overlooked cities.

One for history buffs, Murcia has an impressive arsenal of 18th century buildings, mostly concentrated around the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga.

There, the baroque Catedral de Santa Maria and the Palacio Episcopal de la Diocesis de Cartagena contrast against the glaringly modern city hall.

Just steps away is the 19th century Real Casino, where Moorish and rococo influences merge, providing an extravagant interior.

For dinner and drinks, check out the Plaza de las Flores, where tapas bars filled with affordable seafood spill out into the neighbouring streets.

Sierra de las Nieves, the unknown hiking region

A popular day trip from Malaga, many Brits have visited Ronda, but few have ventured out into the nearby Sierra de las Nieves hiking area.

Known for its abundance of wildlife including wild boars and eagles, there are plenty of exciting trails to explore.

That being said, the area is also very family friendly, with hiking trails dotted with rivers and waterfalls.

Extremadura, home to the least visited World Heritage Sites

Just above Andalucia, Extremadura is often overlooked in favour of Cordoba, Sevilla and Granada.

But the region has plenty of cultural heritage waiting to be explored in Caceres, Merida and Guadalupe.

The old town of Caceres is an architectural marvel, followed by the extensive Roman remains in Merida and the stunning monastery of Santa Maria de Guadalupe.

Extremadura is also home to Trujillo, often dubbed one of Spain’s ‘hidden gems’.

Peppered with ‘excellent’ local wine and the ‘finest ham in the land’, the picturesque city is the perfect medieval escape.

Palacio Real de Riofrio, Spain’s least visited palace

Only five miles from Segovia, it’s a wonder that many tourists still manage to miss this vast construction.

Found in an expansive deer park, the palace mostly functioned as a hunting lodge and was used to keep Philip V’s widow away from court matters.

Its Italian style echoes the Royal Palace in Madrid and gives a sense of ‘what life must really have been like’ in the 18th and 19th century.

However, veggies be warned, the complex has now been repurposed as a hunting museum and requires a ‘healthy appetite’ for taxidermy.

Camino de Levante, the most overlooked pilgrimage

If you don’t fancy the busy routes of the beloved Camino de Santiago, this Murcian pilgrimage is a great alternative.

The 120km route starts in Orihuela, Valencia and crosses into Murcia, where it finishes at Caravaca de la Cruz.

Despite having just 26,000 inhabitants, the town has many churches and convents. It is also the world’s fifth Catholic Holy City, as it is home to alleged fragments of the True Cross.

Running alongside the River Segura, the route follows disused railway lines, making it easy to navigate through vineyards, orchards and fields.

It can be undertaken in five days and is also possible by bike.