Watch: Rescuers race to pull eight-year-old girl from a washing machine in Spain’s Torre del Mar

A MALAGA province family suffered a scare on Sunday when their eight-year-old girl got stuck in the washing machine drum.

The parents went to the laundry room of their Torre del Mar home after hearing crying and discovered she was trapped inside the washer.

The 112 emergency number was called at 6.22pm and a fire crew was despatched to Calle Garita in the town.

To carry out the rescue, firefighters had to disassemble the machine as well as being conscious to avoid injuring the little girl.

The rescue operation lasted for an hour with one of the fire team using specialist gear for taking apart the washer.

The youngster was freed unharmed and none the worst for her ordeal.

Malaga Firefighters Consortium, Manuel Marmolejo, said: “Thanks to the meticulousness of the work, it was possible to free the child without her suffering any scratches.”

He also praised the quick and efficient work of the rescue team.

Authorities have reminded parents with young children to be aware of them possibly getting into confined areas that could pose a serious risk to them.