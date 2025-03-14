Are You Affected by a Non-Regulated Funeral Plan in Spain?

Recent reports suggest that Iberian Funeral Plans may have ceased trading, leaving customers uncertain about the security of their pre-paid funeral plans. If you have been affected, we sincerely sympathise and want to help. Information about how to get hold of us can be found at the end of this article. While we are still gathering information, this situation highlights the risks of purchasing plans from unregulated providers.

Regulated Funeral Plans Offer Protection

If you have purchased a plan from a regulated provider, there is no cause for concern. In Spain, Portugal and Cyprus there are only two funeral plan providers currently operating that are regulated:

Avalon Funeral Plans

Golden Leaves

These companies are fully authorised and regulated in the UK, ensuring that your investment is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). This is the same scheme that safeguards all UK bank accounts for up to £85,000. With FSCS protection, in the unlikely event of a provider’s failure, you are guaranteed to receive either an equivalent funeral plan or financial compensation at the current market value.

An unregulated funeral plan does NOT have this protection.

What Can You Do If You Have an Iberian Plan or Another Unregulated Plan?

If you hold a funeral plan with Iberian Funeral Plans or any other unregulated provider, we strongly recommend acting quickly to secure your arrangements.

To support those affected, we have established a financial assistance initiative. If you need guidance on your next steps, we encourage you to reach out:

? Call us on 966 799 070

? Visit us at avalonfuneralplans.com

We understand the importance of ensuring your final wishes are carried out with dignity and peace of mind. Don’t leave your plans to chance—contact us today to explore your options and secure a regulated, protected funeral plan.