Major alert for storms, hail, and strong gusts of wind in Alicante

A YELLOW alert has been issued for bad weather in Alicante province this Friday between 3pm and 10pm.

The warning- also covering parts of the adjoining Murcia region- comes from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

It says heavy rain, hail, and ‘very strong’ gusts of wind could strike this afternoon and evening.

The area has suffered from brief but intense downpours this week.

Accumulated rainfall reached 10 litres per m2 in just an hour in some parts of Alicante province on Thursday.

The unstable weather is down to Storm Konrad with minimum temperatures falling below 10C on the coast, with Saturday expected to be the coldest day over the weekend.

The good news is that little or no rain is expected on the coast on Saturday and Sunday.

Aemet then predicts rain from Monday, running right through until at least Thursday.