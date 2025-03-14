14 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Mar, 2025 @ 12:28
···
1 min read

Watch: Terrifying moment TORNADO in Alicante tears through expat couple’s home after toppling trees and power lines

by

A TORNADO has stunned residents in Alicante after tearing through multiple neighbourhoods during the height of Storm Konrad.

The weather phenomenon struck the ‘barrios’ of Molino and Las Capitas in the Orihuela region of Torremendo on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses said the column of swirling air suddenly appeared and that ‘within 10 seconds’ it had caused extensive property damage.

One video on X showed the moment it passed over an expat couple’s home.

The caption reads: “Tremendous… yesterday afternoon, as the storm passed, a tornado likely formed, particularly affecting Torremendo, a district of Orihuela.

“In these images sent to us by Cathy and Adrien Branders, we can see the effects it had in just a few seconds.”

Photos shared on X also show how several trees and an electrical tower had been knocked down by the tornado.

Fences, a roof top and even part of a building’s wall had also been destroyed.

The column of air was initially declared not to be a tornado because it had not made contact with the ground.

However, experts at Meteorihuela later said that ‘after a visual assessment of the incident, the vortex of condensed air and water vapor has touched land, and therefore it is believed to be a tornado.’

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in San Javier with pool - € 275
Previous Story

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in San Javier with pool – € 275,000

Major alert for storms, hail, and strong gusts of wind in Alicante
Next Story

Major alert for storms, hail, and strong gusts of wind in Alicante

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop