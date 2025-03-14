Watch: Terrifying moment TORNADO in Alicante tears through expat couple’s home after toppling trees and power lines

A TORNADO has stunned residents in Alicante after tearing through multiple neighbourhoods during the height of Storm Konrad.

The weather phenomenon struck the ‘barrios’ of Molino and Las Capitas in the Orihuela region of Torremendo on Thursday afternoon.

¡Tremendo! Ayer por la tarde, al paso de la tormenta, se formó muy probablemente un tornado que afectó especialmente a Torremendo, pedanía de Orihuela. En estas imágenes que nos envían Cathy y Adrien Branders podemos ver los efectos que tuvo en apenas unos segundos. pic.twitter.com/AfXCWMwST2 — Proyecto Mastral (@ProyectoMastral) March 14, 2025

¡Amago de #tornado! Esta tarde (13/03/2025), tuba en #Torremendo, pedanía #Orihuela (#Alicante). Vórtice de aire y vapor de agua condensado, con forma de cono o tubo, que gira rápidamente colgando de una nube de tipo convectivo, pero sin llegar al suelo. Vídeo: Marisol Díez. pic.twitter.com/mp91cWGbB8 — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) March 13, 2025

Witnesses said the column of swirling air suddenly appeared and that ‘within 10 seconds’ it had caused extensive property damage.

One video on X showed the moment it passed over an expat couple’s home.

The caption reads: “Tremendous… yesterday afternoon, as the storm passed, a tornado likely formed, particularly affecting Torremendo, a district of Orihuela.

“In these images sent to us by Cathy and Adrien Branders, we can see the effects it had in just a few seconds.”

Photos shared on X also show how several trees and an electrical tower had been knocked down by the tornado.

Fences, a roof top and even part of a building’s wall had also been destroyed.

¡Susto! Todo apunta a un #tornado. Esta tarde (13/03/2025), daños materiales por fuerte viento en #Torremendo, pedanía #Orihuela (#Alicante), derribando árboles, torre eléctrica, vallas, tejas y parte de un muro. Los bomberos han tenido que intervenir. Imágenes: Sonia Bautista. pic.twitter.com/GfnUYmpBlW — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) March 13, 2025

The column of air was initially declared not to be a tornado because it had not made contact with the ground.

However, experts at Meteorihuela later said that ‘after a visual assessment of the incident, the vortex of condensed air and water vapor has touched land, and therefore it is believed to be a tornado.’