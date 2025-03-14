14 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in San Javier with pool – € 275,000

by
2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in San Javier with pool - € 275

New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 floors with private pool, terraced area and solarium with Summer kitchen that allows you to enjoy all hours of sunshine, every day of the year. Each villa has 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 fitted bathrooms on one level or 3 bedrooms and 3 fitted bathrooms on two levels. Designed with a contemporary style and open planned concept, comprising a fully-fitted kitchen and lounge-dining room. The development is located in San Javier (Murcia), near the beach, surrounded by services, parks, sports facilities and several Golf Courses. The property will… See full property details

Townhouse

San Javier, Murcia

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 275,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in San Javier with pool - € 275,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Looking ahead: Earth Hour 2025 is a global call for action to tackle the climate crisis

Next Story

Watch: Terrifying moment TORNADO in Alicante tears through expat couple’s home after toppling trees and power lines

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop