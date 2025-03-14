Looking ahead: Earth Hour 2025 is a global call for action to tackle the climate crisis

WWF is turning its attention to the critical year ahead. With the upcoming 2025 of Earth Hour, the global initiative will continue to be a beacon of hope, urging people and governments to act decisively in the fight against climate change.

As the world faces increasingly severe environmental challenges, Earth Hour’s message of urgency and collective action will remain more relevant than ever.

The 2025 edition of Earth Hour will take place on Saturday, March 22 from 8.30pm to 9.30pm local time. The focus will be on further amplifying global participation and pushing for stronger climate action, as international cooperation becomes essential to limit global warming to 1.5°C and protect biodiversity by 2030. Earth Hour will continue to inspire communities, businesses, and governments to dedicate time and resources to protecting our planet.

As a new feature, WWF is inviting people to share a special place where they feel connected to nature and don’t want to see it disappear due to the adverse effects of the climate crisis. They can choose their favorite natural spot and share pictures and video through their social media and on the Earth Hour website.

The initiative in Spain is being supported by Inditex as a partner once again, as well as from collaborating companies including El Corte Inglés, Mapfre, and Ecovidrio . So far, over 85 companies have decided to participate in this edition.

Media groups including Movistar+, RTVE, the EFE Agency, Los 40 (Prisa Group), Onda Cero Radio (Atresmedia), RBA, Canal Odisea (AMC Networks International), Condé Nast, Happy Learning, Corresponsables, and Mujeres a Seguir will be Earth Hour allies.

Last year’s 18th edition of Earth Hour united more than 180 countries and territories around the world, marking a powerful collective movement to raise awareness about the climate crisis. Millions of people across the globe participated in the symbolic gesture of turning off their lights, with iconic landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House, the Tokyo Tower, the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum, and the Christ the Redeemer statue joining in the global blackout.

WWF Spain also introduced the innovative ‘hour bank’, which encouraged individuals and organisations to dedicate 60 minutes to actions that benefit the environment.

In Spain, more than 500 local governments, over 120 companies, 120 organisations, and high-profile social media influencers including Climabar, Gipsy Chef, Jesús Calleja, and María Herrejón participated, contributing to the campaign’s success and engaging their audiences in the urgent fight against climate change.

Spain ranked ninth globally in participation, with over 2,800 hours committed to environmental conservation. The overwhelming public support highlighted the nation’s deep concern about climate-related issues, particularly the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires. These events, alongside biodiversity loss, have placed Spain at the forefront of the climate crisis.

Now, Juan Carlos del Olmo, Secretary General of WWF Spain, has expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming support from the public: “With Earth Hour, we want to alert people that we no longer have a minute to lose, that we must act quickly and decisively to change our relationship with the planet”.

“We are still on time to halt the effects of this environmental crisis that threatens our favorite natural spots. Therefore, to involve citizens in our campaign, in addition to our traditional blackout, we want to collect photos and videos of these spaces that could disappear due to the effects of the climate crisis.”

In addition to the symbolic blackout, notable landmarks in Spain, including the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, the Puerta de Alcalá in Madrid, and the Cathedral of Burgos, participated, amplifying the campaign’s reach.

The involvement of major companies like Inditex, Coca-Cola, Mahou San Miguel, and Mapfre, as well as media outlets such as RTVE and Movistar+, further emphasized the collective responsibility needed to address the climate crisis.

WWF’s global message for Earth Hour 2024 emphasized the urgent need for international cooperation to tackle climate change. UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated: “In Earth Hour, millions of people around the world turn off their lights to shine a light on the dire situation of our planet. The need is urgent. Our climate is collapsing.”

Kirsten Schuijt, Director-General of WWF International, reflected on the power of collective action: “As Earth Hour comes to a close, we reflect on the incredible impact that millions of people united for the health of our planet can have. Together, we have lit a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to a sustainable future.”

In Spain, WWF also organised volunteer activities in cities like Barcelona, Madrid, and Málaga, including nature walks, workshops, and waste collection efforts. These activities served as a reminder that every individual action, no matter how small, contributes to the global fight for the planet’s future.

The fight against climate change remains urgent, and Earth Hour will continue to be a powerful platform to bring together individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

Find out more at https://horadelplaneta.wwf.es/

#MiRinconDelPlaneta