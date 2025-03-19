19 Mar, 2025
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Moralet with pool – € 349,950

Villa in Moralet with Guest Accommodation, Pool, and Lots of Privacy Casa Bon-Bini in Moralet This villa offers plenty of space and privacy, ideal for dual living or hosting guests. Enjoy outdoor living with a generous outdoor kitchen, a large pool, and multiple terraces around the property. Excellent Location in San Vicente del Raspeig This single-story villa is situated in a quiet, easily accessible location near San Vicente del Raspeig, a city with all the daily amenities such as supermarkets, schools, a university, a hospital, and various shops. The villa is close to the A-7 highway,… See full property details

Villa

Moralet, Alicante

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 349,950

