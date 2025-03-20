20 Mar, 2025
20 Mar, 2025 @ 16:50
Outrage in Spain after 39 teens film themselves ‘using a chicken as a football’ 

by

A GROUP of teens have caused outrage in Spain after filming themselves ‘playing football with a chicken.’ 

The Guardia Civil has now identified 39 of the young people involved in the incident and are investigating two for the crime of animal abuse.

It took place in the Los Quintos area of Villamediana de Iregua, Logroño last August.

Following an investigation by Environmental Protection Agents of the Guardia Civil (Seprona), the teens have been identified as locals from the Logroño area between 17-20 years old.

All risk being hit with a fine of €10,000-50,000 euros for ‘serious’ animal abuse. 

As shown in videos uploaded to social media, the teens grabbed the chicken by the feet and kicked it like a football. The caption of the video read ‘corner’, with football stadium emoji.

Seprona has also proposed a sanction for the security company in charge of CCTV cameras in the area, who failed to provide agents with the necessary information to catch the culprits. 

They are now facing a fine of between €360,000-1,000,000.

The Guardia Civil reminded locals that their 062 phone service is available 24/7 to report any cases of animal abuse.

