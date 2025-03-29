30 Mar, 2025
29 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Tiana with pool garage – € 670,000

5 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Tiana with pool garage - € 670,000

Costa de Barcelona · El Maresme · Tiana Fantastic Duplex Penthouse with Two Terraces and Sea Views, Located in a Prestigious Area of Tiana. Built in 2004, this property offers 160 m² of living space spread across two floors. Upon entering the home, a hallway with a glass door leads to the living-dining room with an open kitchen and access to a terrace with sea views. The custom-made furniture is finished in off-white lacquer, and the handleless kitchen is from the Santos brand, equipped with high-end integrated appliances. From the kitchen, there is access to the laundry room. The night… See full property details

Penthouse

Tiana, Barcelona

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 670,000

5 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Tiana with pool garage - € 670,000



